Steve Bagwell, president of Vision Bank Ada, announces the following promotions: Elizabeth Hernandez to vice president and branch manager, Arlington Bank; Sonya Stokes to senior vice president; Philip Thompson to vice president and loan officer; Kristy Miller to vice president and accounting officer; Dakota Jones to assistant vice president and assistant branch manager, Arlington Bank; and Melissa Speed to credit administration officer.
Hernandez graduated from Coalgate High School and East Central University with a business administration degree in finance. She also completed the 2017 Oklahoma Bankers Association Intermediate School as an honors graduate. She served on the OBA Intermediate School Advisory Board in 2018.
Hernandez assists as an interpreter during parent-teacher conferences for local schools plus teaches English as a Second Language for parents at Glenwood Resource Center. Hernandez has worked for Vision Bank for 12 years. She and her husband, Rodrigo Hernandez, are the parents of Yazid, 13, Michaella, 7, and Yaziel, 1. She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her hobbies include baking, cooking, reading and spending time with family.
Stokes went to Byng High School then to East Central University and Bethany Nazarene College. She has been employed with Vision Bank for 12 years. Stokes is on the Ada Main Street and Byng School Foundation boards. She and her husband, David Stokes, are the parents of Taylor and Alexis, MaKenzie and grandson, Doc. They are members of Ada Church of the Nazarene.
Thompson was home schooled in Arkansas before graduating from Ouachita Baptist University with a business administration degree in finance. He serves on the Unity Point Youth Shelter Board, the Good Shepherd Preschool Board and the Ada Chamber Ambassadors. He and his wife, Elizabeth Thompson, are the parents of Jameson, 6, and Julianna, 2. Thompson’s hobbies includes fishing, tennis and golf.
Miller graduated from Sabetha High School in Kansas plus has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University in accounting. She is currently in the Leadership Ada class and is secretary of the board for Addiction Behavioral Health Center. She has worked at Vision Bank for eight years. She is married to Arkon Miller.
Jones graduated from Vanoss High School and East Central University with a business administration degree in finance. She has worked at the Arlington Bank for 9 ½ years. She and her husband, Josh Jones, are the parents of Jameson, 9 months.
Speed is a graduate of Ada High School and East Central University. She has been with Vision Bank for six years. Speed serves on the Ada City Schools Foundation as the board secretary. She and her husband, William Speed, have three children: Will, 23, Lexie, 21 and Lillie, 18. She is a member of Ada First Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoys reading.
