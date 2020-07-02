Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, announces the following promotions effective July 1, 2020: LaVonda Jones to Executive Vice President and President of Vision Bank of the Ada Market/Chief Investment Officer; Chad Lancaster to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Debbie Thompson to Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.
Jones has worked at First National Bank/Vision Bank for 40 years. She is a graduate of Stonewall High School and East Central University, where she earned a degree in accounting, graduating with highest honors. She also has her MBA from Oklahoma City University.
Jones has been a member of Soroptimist of Ada and serves on the Unity Point Board. She has served on the Mercy Foundation Board, and the Ada Chamber of Commerce, where she was chairman of the Board and secretary/treasurer. She currently serves on the Mercy Hospital Board.
Jones is the mother of LeaAnn Spain, plus bonus children Jeremy Jones and Julie Goodale. She has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jones is a member of Trinity Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing, golf and her grandchildren.
Lancaster is a graduate of Latta High School. He earned an accounting degree from East Central University. He has worked at the bank for the past 19 years. He is a member of the Oklahoma Bankers Association and is president of the Latta School Foundation.
He and his wife, Shawna, have two sons, Lawson, 16, and Teegan, 14. They are members of Morris Memorial Baptist Church. Lancaster enjoys traveling, playing golf and spending time with family.
Thompson graduated from Wynnewood High School and East Central University with a degree in accounting. She is a CPA. She has worked for Vision Bank for nearly 20 years. Thompson is a member of the Oklahoma Bankers Association. She is member of the board of directors of Addiction Behavioral Health Center and is a member of the Pontotoc Country Drug Free Coalition.
Thompson and her husband, Mark, are the parents of Bobby, Ryan and the late Rachel Thompson. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ada. For hobbies, Thompson enjoys pets, crafts and reading.
