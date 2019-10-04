Vision Bank announces its Student Board of Directors for 2019-2020

Shown are members of Vision Bank’s 2019-2020 Student Board of Directors. In the back row, from the left, are Brian Cunningham, Latta; Michael Draper, Ada; Matt Maloy, Ada; Christina Siegle, Ada; Landon Swopes, Ada; Winston Brown, Ada; Reese Siegle, Ada; and Cale Eaton, Byng. In the middle row, from the left, are Austin Long, Latta; Joshua Myers, Vanoss; Bo Charboneau, Ada; Makayla Freeman, Ada; Bree Coyle, Ada; Carly Weems, Ada; BJ Jackson, Byng; and Collin O’Grady, Byng. In the front row, from the left, are Caroline Skaggs, Latta; Kaycee Reeves, Latta; Riley Knickmeyer, Vanoss; Gabrielle McMahon-Csaki, Vanoss; Marima Hill, Vanoss; Jo’Lene Ridgway, Vanoss, Kaia Brennan, Byng; Grace Diacon, Byng; Kory Cower, Byng; and Makenzie Butler, Byng. Not pictured are Joseph Feezel, Ada; Kyla Mitchell, Ada; Krosby Clinton, Byng; Ethan Elliott, Latta; and Grace Reeves, Latta.