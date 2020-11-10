Oklahoma gained another 2,197 COVID-19 cases Monday, as the number of active cases topped 20,000, and six more deaths, including a Pontotoc County man, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.6% increase took the total number of overall COVID-19 cases to 138,455 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March. Of those, 20,129, or 14.5%, are active, an increase of 339, with 116,882, or 84.4% recovered, including 1,852 since OSDH’s weekend report.
“Saturday’s significant rise in COVID-19 case numbers is alarming and we call on all Oklahomans to take immediate action to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “We can all work together to keep our friends, family and neighbors safe by limiting gatherings, wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing. We have the power to slow the spread, but we all must do our part.
“In addition to significant community spread, included in today’s numbers is a backlog resulting from the continued transition from a manual to electronic reporting system at several labs across the state. Today’s number likely also contains some duplicated cases, which will be corrected in tomorrow’s numbers. We have reason to believe that our normal case count would have continued on an upward trajectory without the backlog and duplication.
“We know the daily case count alone doesn’t tell the full story. We will continue to look at the 7-day average of cases, percent positivity, hospitalizations and the nature of transmission so we can see the complete picture. The number today adds to a continued upward trend that we are monitoring closely. Additional actions will be taken should this trend continue.
I ask that all Oklahomans stay vigilant in protecting themselves and their loved ones from this highly-contagious virus and we all need to do our part to slow the spread now.”
In Pontotoc County numbers have risen by 291 over the last seven days including 110 in Ada. The County currently has had 1,154 total cases, with six deaths and 839 recoveries, leaving 309 active cases.
Ada has had 954 cases, four deaths and 691 recoveries. There are currently 263 active cases.
Allen has has had 51 cases with two deaths and 36 recoveries. They have 13 active cases.
Byng has had three active cases and three recoveries.
Fitzhugh has had eight total cases with 7 recoveries and they have one active case.
Francis has had 11 total cases with four recoveries and they have seven active cases.
Roff has had 48 total cases with 30 recoveries and they have 18 active cases.
Stonewall has had 65 total cases with one death and 46 recoveries. They currently have 18 active cases.
