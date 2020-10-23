Virtual U.S. Senate debate scheduled at ECU

On Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. candidates for U.S. Senate will square off in a virtual format. The debate is hosted by East Central University's chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Society.
The confirmed participants are Abby Broyles, Democrat, Robert Murphy, Libertarian, Joan Farr, Independent, and A.D. Nesbit, Independent. Incumbent officeholder James Inhofe has been invited to the debate but has not confirmed his participation.
The debate will last from 7:00-8:30 p.m. with an opportunity for the audience to submit questions from 8:30-9:00 p.m. Planned topics for debate will include the national response to Covid, health care, foreign policy, immigration, racial justice, and sovereignty for Native American tribes. The questions were written by ECU students Ruth Herman and Mike Stevens. These students will also moderate the debate.
The event will be hosted on ECU's Zoom platform. Only 500 people can join the event. For the link, please email cpappas@ecok.edu.
For more information, contact Christine Pappas at 580-559-5640 or cpappas@ecok.edu.
