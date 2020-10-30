Virtual SEASAM honors 28 artists

Twenty-eight First Americans earned Judges’ Award honors for outstanding works of art during the Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM).
Due to the coronavirus pandemic SEASAM is taking place virtually this year, and patrons and art lovers currently have the opportunity to visit SEASAM.net to vote on the People’s Choice Award.
Voting ends Nov. 4, but exquisite pieces of art will be available to appreciate and purchase online until Dec. 31.
In adult categories, seven Chickasaw and seven Cherokee artists were honored with Judges’ Awards, as well as two Caddo artists. One Choctaw artist was recognized as well as one Muscogee (Creek) artist.
Chickasaw winners include Shelby Rowe, Vicki Lynn Somers, E. Dee Tabor, J. Daniel Worcester, Tyra Shackleford, Joshua Hinson and Richard Thomas. Cherokee winners include Martha Berry, Karen Berry, Mike Dart, Vivian Cottrell, Renee Hoover, Kristi Vann and Jacquelyn Sparks. Choctaw artist Carolyn Bernard Young and Caddo artists Chase Kahwinhut Earles and Yonavea Hawkins also were cited along with Muscogee Creek artist Cynthia Yerby.
Adults earned honors for work in pottery, beadwork, basketry, textiles, mixed media, jewelry, weaponry, traditional dress/regalia and photography.
In the SEASAM Youth Division, Chickasaw Alyssa Underwood earned ribbons in three categories, and Chickasaw Logan Heldenbrand received two ribbons. Chickasaw youth artists Natalie Hilton, Nalin Saur and Carter Kornegay were honored by judges. Two Cherokee youth, Tanner Williams and Tucker Williams, were also cited for their artistic talents.
Youth winners entered divisions featuring jewelry, drawing, photography, painting and pottery.
To view the art from this year’s SEASAM, visit SEASAM.net. Judges’ Awards are noted. Many artists are participating by showing additional artwork that may be purchased. Each featured submission online contains information to contact the artist.
