To honor the lives of Chickasaws and Chickasaw Nation employees lost to COVID-19, complications from the disease or other tragic events during the past year, the Chickasaw Nation is hosting its first virtual COVID-19 Memorial Service Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Visit Chickasaw.net or Facebook.com/TheChickasawNation to view the virtual service.
The service will feature remarks from Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby and Chickasaw Nation Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby, and a special song from Jae L. Stilwell.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all. For more than a year, people all over the world have had their lives upended by this disease.
More than 29 million cases have been reported in the United States, and more than 100 million have been reported worldwide. The disease has claimed the lives of more than two million people around the globe. More than 43,000 cases and more than 500 deaths have been reported within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries alone.
Please join us in recognizing and honoring the lives we have lost during this tragic time. May we pray and bond together during this event, and serve their memories by living our lives fully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.