The Chickasaw Nation is offering virtual Chickasaw language grammar classes for adults that are open to the public. A Zoom link will be provided to registered participants before each meeting. Lessons take place Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., CDT, June 15, 22, and 29; July 6, 13, 20 and 27; Aug. 3, 10, and 17; and Sept. 7.
Registration deadline is June 13. Lessons are progressive and build on materials learned each week. Participants will be required to have the “Chickasaw Basic Language Workbook I.”
To purchase a workbook, visit ChickasawPress.com, or call (580) 436-7282 to order by phone.
To register, contact Brandon White Eagle, language education coordinator, at (580) 272-5318, or by email at Brandon.WhiteEagle@Chickasaw.net.
