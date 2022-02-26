Vinson shines on 2022 AFR Cooperative policy committee

Gary Vinson, Allen, has completed his term on the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) Policy Committee. The committee convened for the final time Feb. 11 in Norman to discuss proposed changes and additions to the organization’s policy. The committee also met in December 2021 and January 2022.
Each year, AFR selects policy committee members from across Oklahoma. The appointed individuals are an accomplished and diverse group representing the broadest spectrum possible of the general AFR Cooperative membership.
Vinson served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 1980. In 1982, he began his career in the heating and air conditioning industry. In 2007, he established Gary’s Air Conditioning and Heating, which he still owns today. Vinson took over his family’s cattle operation in 2005.
Committee members play an integral role in policy development. Policies created or altered during the committee meetings and then adopted by delegates during the organization’s annual state convention govern AFR legislative efforts through the next year.
“The AFR policy process is a model of grassroots legislative efforts in action,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “Because many of our policies originate from resolutions crafted in our local and county organizations; AFR members know their voices are heard at the state and national level.”
Topics of this year’s policy discussion included Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry, truth-in-labeling standards, dysfunction in America’s fed cattle markets, antitrust enforcement in agriculture, Oklahoma fencing laws, rural broadband and healthcare, the “right to repair,” public education funding, agricultural trade, and the timely removal of discharged agriculture-related liens.
Representatives from an array of organizations presented to the AFR Policy Committee, including the Oklahoma Agricultural Cooperatives Council, Oklahoma Livestock Marketing Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Royalty Owner Coalition of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Rural Water Association, and many more.
AFR/OFU Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR/OFU provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR/OFU principles.
