Vigil planned in memory of Ada woman

It’s been almost a year since the family and friends of Ada resident Britney Tiger say they have seen her smiling face, heard her laugh or embraced her in a hug — all things they will never experience with her again.
A rancher discovered 26-year-old Britney Gomez’s body March 16, 2018, in a wooded field near the Kullihoma grounds east of Ada. Gomez had been missing since the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2018.
Ada police, Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gomez’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body, but to date, no arrests have been made.
Though the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has declared the cause of Gomez’s death to be “undetermined,” Gomez’s family insists she was murdered.
“We want to keep her name alive,” Gomez’s adoptive mother, Joann Knighten, said Thursday. “(A year ago) last Monday is the last time any of us have spoken to her. We’re going on a year, and we want some arrests. We want some closure as a family. We’re not going to quit until it’s done.”
To keep Gomez’s memory alive and maintain a public focus on the case of her disappearance and death, her biological mother, Bernadine Bear Heels, and her adoptive parents, Curtis and Joann Knighten, have planned a candlelight vigil to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pontotoc County Courthouse Plaza.
The vigil will be held in the plaza between the courthouse and the Pontotoc County District Attorney’s office at 120 W. 13th St. in Ada.
The family said they hope everyone who can attend will do so. Candles will be provided.
“I just want (people) to know she was a person who didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Bear Heels said. “Come to the candlelight vigil and celebrate her life. Remember her in a positive way.”
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.