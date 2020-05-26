A somber group of about 40 family, friends and supporters gathered for a vigil for Faith Lindsey Thursday evening at the Wintersmith Park Music and Movie Venue. The Pauls Valley teenager has been missing since Oct. 29.
“Today we’re celebrating the life of Faith. Today is all about Faith,” Cynthia Perkins, founder of the advocacy group Chickasaw Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, said. “We’re honored that we can work with the family, and seek justice for Faith.
“She came up missing from Pauls Valley Oct. 29, (2019), so it’s been several months.”
Family members expressed grief at Lindsey’s absence, and frustration that her case remains unsolved.
“We’re just having a candlelight vigil, recognizing her (Lindsey),” Sherry Baird, Lindsey’s grandmother, said. “We’re seeking justice, and wishing she was here with us.”
Several friends and family members spoke tearfully of Lindsey’s playful manner and her giving spirit. Many of the guests wore bright red shirts with “Justice for Faith” printed on them.
Lindsey turned 18 on April 27.
The group took turns remembering Lindsey, including releasing balloons into a creek adjacent to Wintersmith Lake, lighting candles at dark, and singing “Happy Birthday” to Lindsey. Those who spoke of Lindsey frequently wept.
Tanner Washington, 24, of Stratford, was arrested Dec. 20, 2019, in connection with Lindsey’s disappearance. Washington has been charged with murder in the first degree with a premeditated design and remains in custody at the Pontotoc County Justice Center. He is next scheduled to appear in Pontotoc County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7.
The investigation into Lindsey’s disappearance remains open as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation works to locate Lindsey’s body. OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her location. Anyone with information about Faith’s whereabouts is asked to contact OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.