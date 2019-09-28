Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
STONEWALL [ndash] Graveside services for Curtis Dale Whittington, 74, of Stonewall are at 1 p.m. Monday at the Highland Cemetery in Stonewall. The Rev. Kenny Morrison will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Whittington passed away Th…
INDIANAPOLIS [ndash] Graveside services for Sally Ann Cooksey, 73, of Indianapolis and formerly of Ada are at 11 a.m. Monday at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. Brian Matthews will officiate. Sally Ann Cooksey was born Oct. 8, 1945 in Holdenville to T.J. "Bill" Cooksey and Vesta Sanders Cooksey. …
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri [ndash] Services for Jerry Lee Yeargan, 71, of Springfield, Missouri, and formerly of Ada are at 1 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Paul Bettis and Del Hunnicutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends fro…
