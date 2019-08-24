Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
ROFF [ndash] A celebration of life for Gene Harley Phillips, 80, of Roff will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Roff Student Center. Mr. Phillips passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home with family and friends present. He was born June 14, 1939, at Fitzhugh to Charles A. and Rachel A.…
LULA [ndash] Services for Clyde Wofford, 89, of Lula are at 10 a.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Reno Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at the Allen Cemetery. The Chickasaw Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery. The family will receive friends …
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for John Nevada Bettes, 67, of Stonewall are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stonewall First Baptist Church. Randy McCall will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Mr. Bettes passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1952,…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.