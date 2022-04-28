Over the several years I have lived in Ada, I have come to realize that there is serious food insecurity throughout this community. It doesn’t matter if you are volunteering at Abba’s Tables, Asbury United Methodist Food Ministry, or the Irving Center, the numbers of individuals and families being served continues to increase. Compound that with the pandemic, upcoming food shortages, and limited supply chains and we could be headed for some extreme food issues. We can no longer put band aid on a gaping wound.
The Victory Garden Project/Ada is a “Call to Action” for the Community to grow food for ourselves our families, neighbors and friends.
Born out of necessity during wartime, Victory Gardens are a great way for gardeners to learn sustainability and self-reliance.
During the height of World War II, nearly 20 million households in the U.S. tended to so-called Victory Gardens.
Victory Gardens, have one main purpose: creating produce on a more micro level. Rather than everyone lining up for produce at the grocery store that may be in short supply, Victory Gardens put the responsibility on citizens to grow their own food at home or in community gardens.
“In times of complete uncertainty, a Victory Garden guaranteed that no matter what toil struck, your family would go to bed with food in their stomachs.”
The idea was to plant as many food crops as possible in public parks, private gardens, and backyards.
We need you! We are calling all gardeners, want-to-be gardeners, land owners, farmers, volunteers, and more.
We need your help to create a food secure community.
To volunteer, donate, or for more information:
Contact Desiree Blankenship adacommunitygardenproject@gmail.com, on Facebook at Ada Community Gardens, and on Instagram at ada_community_gardens.
An upcoming free community workshop, “Grow in what you have,” is slated for May 7 at 10 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Agriplex small animal barn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.