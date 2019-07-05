Victoria Martinez to take part in Envision's National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine

Victoria Martinez of Ada will join outstanding high school students from across the nation this summer to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine, on the campus of Washington University.
NYLF: Medicine is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Victoria was nominated to attend the forum by multiple teachers at Ada High School. In addition to participating in Advance Leadership, and being a member of Ada High school’s Student Council, National Honors Society and Business Professionals of America Victoria is also passionate about sports and plays for Ada High School’s soccer team. With dreams of becoming a dentist, Victoria is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that NYLF: Medicine provides.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Victoria to meet, work and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At (NYLF): Medicine, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
For more information about the Envision family of programs, visit www.envisionexperience.com.
