OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of the House and Senate Veterans Caucus attended a funeral Thursday in Perry for World War II Navy veteran Herman White.
White passed away with no surviving relatives, so Brown-Dugger funeral home and the town of Perry invited other Oklahomans to attend the service to give White a proper military farewell.
“It was just so touching to see the streets lined with well-wishers and school children and people from all across Oklahoma who turned out to honor a man who served our nation,” said State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, a founding member of the Oklahoma Legislative Veterans Caucus and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
White was 97 years old when he died. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served during World War II. His services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry.
West said the streets of Perry were lined with residents and visitors from all across Oklahoma, some arriving by bus. He said schools in Perry were out for the day, and children made up a large part of the crowd. West said Mr. White’s wife and son both passed away more than 20 years ago, and the veteran was in a Perry nursing home at the time of his death.
West said he and other members of the bicameral, bipartisan Veterans Caucus attended the funeral in support of their fellow military brother. Others attending the funeral included State Rep. Jay Steagall (R-Yukon), a retired Air Force veteran and co-chair of the Veterans Caucus; State Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow), a Marine; State Rep. Ty Burns (R-Morrison), a retired Army veteran; and State Sen. Paul Rosino, (R-Oklahoma City), a retired Navy veteran.
“Seeing this outpouring of love from my fellow Oklahomans for a veteran who served and sacrificed for our freedoms was truly amazing,” Steagall said. “I walk away encouraged by the goodness on display today.”
Rosino, co-chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus also commented.
“The people of Oklahoma should be very proud. The outpouring of support and patriotism to celebrate the life and military service of Mr. White this morning was incredible,” Rosino said. “To see the hundreds of people and veterans who took the time to come honor and celebrate this American hero, for whom many didn’t even know, was touching. It was a beautiful patriotic ceremony, and I want to thank the Brown-Dugger Funeral Home and the community of Perry for ensuring my fellow Navy brother had a proper hero’s goodbye.”
Also attending was State Sen. Chuck Hall (R-Perry), who took part in the service held in his hometown.
“I was very happy and moved that so many people would take time out of their busy lives to come celebrate the life of a man who was truly an American hero – a member of the greatest generation and a veteran of World War II, but a man most had probably never met,” Hall said. “I think it was a fitting tribute, not only to Herman White, but it also speaks to the values and the hearts of the citizens of Perry and folks from throughout our great state who wanted to be sure this veteran was not forgotten.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.