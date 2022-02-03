Vendor applications are available now for the 2022 Stratford Peach Festival

If you are interested in being a vendor at the festival this year you must message our Facebook page 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK or email us at
StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
Be sure to include what items/goods you sell and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after we receive the request. Spots are available on a first come first serve basis. Be sure to mail in your application as soon as possible! We are looking forward to a great festival this year!
