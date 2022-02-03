Vendor applications are available now for the 2022 Stratford Peach Festival

Stratford Peach Festival customers buy peaches Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Stratford’s City Park.

 
 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

If you are interested in being a vendor at the festival this year you must message our Facebook page 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK or email us at

StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.

Be sure to include what items/goods you sell and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after we receive the request. Spots are available on a first come first serve basis. Be sure to mail in your application as soon as possible! We are looking forward to a great festival this year! 

