The Velma-Alma Superintendent responded Wednesday to an ongoing situation that most recently led to a parent in the community calling for the resignation of a board member following a controversial Tiktok video containing hate speech.
On Monday, Feb. 14, Trey Eason, a parent and Velma-Alma alumni, stood outside of the Velma City Hall just before the Board of Education meeting to call for the resignation of school board member and volunteer assistant football coach Andy McGuire.
The request for his resignation came about after the surfacing of the TikTok made by board member McGuire. In the video, which has since been removed from TikTok, McGuire, under the user handle @savagegent77, tells parents who support more than two genders or allows their children to identify as a different gender to “lay down on the center line” of a busy street and “do the world a favor.”
Eason, who said he was approved to speak at the Monday meeting, was notified at noon Monday that was no longer the case. Instead, he provided printed out statements to board members and anyone who would take one before the meeting was called to order.
Following Monday night’s board meeting, The Banner provided Rice with a copy of Eason’s statement. When asked to comment, Rice said he needed time to review the statement and would respond to Banner requests on Tuesday.
While calls were not returned Tuesday, Rice issued a statement on behalf of the district Wednesday.
In his statement issued Wednesday, Rice spoke to the TikTok video, which he said published this summer, and said the comments made were personal and “do not reflect nor state the district’s or board of education’s views on these matters.”
“The district does all it can to provide a safe learning environment for all students, to follow all applicable laws and will continue to do so in the future,” Rice’s statement reads. “I do not condone Mr. McGuire’s comments and have stated that they are incredibly inappropriate.”
According to Rice, administration and the board of education “has and will always hold the safety and wellbeing of our students as our utmost responsibility and priority” and “the continued mission of Velma-Alma Public Schools today, and moving forward is to afford every student a school environment in which they feel protected and valued.”
Rice also said “school board members are elected officials” and “not school employees,” meaning they “are not under the authority of the school superintendent or other board members.”
“Unless an elected official submits a resignation, Oklahoma law does not currently allow the removal of public officials from elected offices,” Rice states. “Oklahoma law does allow public offices to become vacant if any of the events listed in the statute occur.”
Those events, under the statute provided by Rice, labeled as “Oklahoma Statue Citationized; Title 51. Officers; Chapter 1- General Provisions; Section 8- Office vacant, when” (SIC), include: death or resignation; “removal from office or failure to qualify by law”; when a judgment is obtained against the official for breach of contract; ceasing to be a resident of the district represented; conviction in a state of federal court of any felony or any offense involving a violation of the official oath for the office; upon entering a guilty plea or solo contender in a state or federal court for any felony or any offense involving a violation of his official oath.”
While Oklahoma currently has no law for recall of any election official, a proposed state law would potentially allow, if passed, school board members to be removed from their position through a recall petition. The bill, authored by Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and coauthored by Sen. Shane Jett, only calls for any recall petition to be signed by 10% of the total voters in the district. The bill as of Feb. 8 remained in its second reading in the education committee.
In response to Eason not being allowed to speak on Monday, Rice said he received the request to speak on Wednesday, Feb. 9, which was “not received one week prior to the meeting date as required by board policy.”
“However, per board policy the board of education, at its discretion, waived the early notice requirement to allow the individual to speak at the Feb. 14, 2022, board meeting,” Rice said. “On Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, during a legal review of the agenda, it was determined by legal counsel that due to a timing issue with the posting the agenda and receipt of the request to speak that the public participation could not be allowed.”
Rice said he told Eason he could speak at a special board meeting.
“The person making the request to speak to the board was offered a special board meeting to speak to the board of education that would have been held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The aforementioned stakeholder declined this offer.”
Eason, contacted by The Banner on Wednesday, confirmed he was offered the special meeting to discuss his concerns, and confirmed he declined because he felt Monday would’ve been more appropriate.
“Mr. Rice did offer me a meeting on Wednesday night and I declined,” Eason said. “I did so because as I told Mr. Rice in person Monday afternoon, this has weighed heavy on all of us. I believe speaking on Monday night like we had prepared was what was best for my family and I. Since then, we have learned just how much of an impact mental health and suicide has in our community. Moving forward, I will concentrate my efforts on these issues. I would like to thank the board members who respectfully heard my concerns.”
No resignation has taken place so far and it is not clear if McGuire will retain his volunteer assistant football coaching duties at this time.
Velma-Alma’s Board of Education will meet again at 6:30 p.m. March 9.
