Vazquez wins city council seat

Ada resident and local business owner Yoli Vazquez was elected to Ada City Council Ward 4 Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Pontotoc County Election Board show Vazquez, the challenger, beat incumbent Dr. Guy Sewell with about 71% (588 votes) of the vote for Vazquez vs. Sewell’s 29% (241 votes).
The election results will be certified at 5pm on Friday.
In a previous conversation with The Ada News, Vazquez indicated she isn’t happy with the direction in which Ada is headed.
“We need to be concentrating on reinvesting in Ada, being supportive of our local businesses, and we’re just not doing that,” she said.
Vazquez said her first order of business would be transparency.
“I think right now there is a lot of distrust with the city government,” Vazquez said, “and I think it’s because they (residents) don’t know how we’re spending our tax dollars. I want us to be transparent. If you go to Norman’s website, or Shawnee or Ardmore, the finance department, look them up, there’s the budget.
“Some give more info than others, they’ll give you the audited financial reports, they’ll give you project information, we don’t have anything. If you look at the finance department, you can’t even find it on the website (for the city of Ada). I want us to have the budget out there, I want us to have the financial reports, all these sales tax projects, there’s no reason why we can’t have information about that on the website.
“(This would allow) people to see how much we’ve collected, how much we’re spending, especially Penny for Our City projects, Prop 1 and Prop 2. All that is public record, so there is no reason we shouldn’t have that on the website.”
Vazquez said she would like to see the city council meetings livestreamed on the internet.
“Right now, either you go there, or if you have Sparklight, I mean, otherwise you’re shut out of the city council meetings and there’s no reason for that,” she said. “We could easily livestream all that stuff. So I’m really pushing for transparency, because our city government needs to be held accountable for what they’re doing with our tax dollars.”
Vazquez said the fire department and police department needs additional funding.
“I’ve sat with fire, and I’ve sat with PD, and we need to provide them with more funding,” she said. “They don’t have adequate funding for equipment and training, we’re really lacking in that aspect, so I’m really pushing for more funding for them.”
Vazquez would like to see the city have town hall meetings, held quarterly, so residents can interact with elected officials.
“I think everybody needs to know what’s going on in the city, where we are, get an update, I guess a State of the City update is what I would call it,” she said. “And I think the city council members need to hear what’s going on in their wards, so I think there needs to be quarterly town hall meetings in every ward so we can hear their issues and concerns.”
Vazquez was born and raised in Ada after her parents emigrated from Mexico and established Polo’s Mexican Restaurant on Main Street.
“Being born and raised in Ada, I will always have a strong bond with Ada,” she said. “You know, how they welcomed my parents, so I want to be able to do more for Ada, and I want people to feel like they can do more for Ada, and we can do it together.”
Vazquez earned a degree from Trinity University in San Antonio in business with concentrations in finance and management. She later earned a master’s degree in accounting from East Central University.
After college, she lived in Dallas for nine years and worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was a director in the tax department.
Vazquez eventually moved back to Ada and currently works with the family at Polo’s. Vazquez also owns, along with her siblings, Whip Dip on Broadway.
She is on the Main Street Board, is a part of the Ada Beautification Committee and was previously on the board of directors for P.A.W.S.
