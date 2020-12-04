Vanoss to limit fans for Stratford games

VANOSS — School officials at Vanoss have announced that there will be a seating limit inside the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Fieldhouse for tonight’s high school basketball doubleheader with local rival Stratford.
The announcement was made via the school’s official Facebook page.
“Vanoss basketball fans. Due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 in Pontotoc and Garvin counties, we are going to limit the fans at Friday night’s high school basketball game vs. Stratford,” the announcement read. “Each school will be allowed a total of 200 vouchers for entry. Of the 200 Vanoss vouchers, each Vanoss player and cheerleader will be given four to give to their family members. Each voucher will admit one spectator.”
Masks will be required inside the gym and temperatures will be taken at the door. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
“We know that we would all like to be present for these games, but it is still our goal to allow our kids to play while keeping them as safe as possible,” the announcement said.
Vanoss Senior Night ceremonies will take place at 5:30 p.m.
“Admittance is free, but the gym will be cleared at the end of the Senior Night ceremony,” the announcement said. “To reenter the gym for the game, spectators must have an admittance voucher and pay at the gate. It is our goal to allow the senior’s full families to attend Senior Night and still have a safe environment for the basketball games.”
