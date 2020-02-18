As a parent of a child who receives services from federal programs such as Title I, Title IIA, Title IVA and Title VI in our school, you have the right to give input concerning these programs.
Vanoss Public School will be holding the annual federal programs meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the elementary conference room. This parent advisory meeting will be held to review the activities and expenditures and evaluate the programs effectiveness for Title I, Title IIA, Title IVA and Title VI programs.
We hope you take the opportunity to participate in this meeting and be actively involved in your child’s education.
