Vanoss Elementary School teachers gathered along the road leading from the school Thursday as they waved goodbye to their students on the last day of school. The teachers dressed in beach attire, with wading pools and water guns.
Students cheered and waved back at their teachers, creating a jovial mood.
"We have a send off each year for the kids on the last day of school when the busses leave," Vanoss Elementary Principal Beth Walker said. "One year we did Silly String, one year we did water balloons, we've done water guns, we had a clown car; we try to think up something different every year."
Mackenzee E. Crosby contributed to this article.
