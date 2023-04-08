Vanoss Shooting Sports recently won the Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program (OKSSSP) Southwest Regionals and qualified for an automatic spot at the OKSSSP state shoot on April 12 in El Reno.
They shot a score of 202, the highest for this team at a regional event.
It is the 6th straight year that Vanoss has made it to the state shoot, every year since the competition began.
OKSSSP encompasses all classes of schools so schools compete against each other from all class sizes.
Eli Eager will be representing Vanoss in the junior high boys individual state competition and Mary Wise will be representing Vanoss in the high school girls state competition!
Mr. Ron Akers and his daughter Kenzie Akers, both Vanoss teachers are the coaches for the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.