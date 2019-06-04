Vanoss senior nets Holland Scholarship

The 2019 C.T. Holland Memorial Scholarship was presented to senior Dalleigh Wolfe from Vanoss High School by Committee Chairperson Stormy Horton Duffle.
Dalleigh is the granddaughter of Mike and Merlene Wolfe. She has attended Vanoss School her entire life.
She is very active in FFA, where she served as the sentinel her senior year. She shows pigs and recently received her state FFA degree.
Dalleigh is also active in FCA and Student Council, and she serves on the Vision Bank Student Board of Directors. Dalleigh is a cosmetology student at Pontotoc Technology Center and a concurrent student at East Central University, majoring in legal dtudies. Congratulations, Dalleigh, and best of luck in your future endeavors.
