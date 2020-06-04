Vanoss High School was able to host the first indoor graduation in the area since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday night at the Kenneth D. Smith Field House. The school was able to hold the event thanks to a downward trend in infections in the state, a much smaller graduating class than other schools and by restricting the number of guests each student could bring into the facility.
“We have a fairly small graduating class this year, only 28 students,” Charles Hill, Vanoss High School Principal said. “We average about 40, so this is a smaller class. We are very thankful to have an in-person graduation, with things being so bad with the virus, and so many schools weren’t able to do that.”
Hill said that he and the board of education took ample precautions because of the pandemic threat.
“We’ve opened things up and spread things out to allow for social distancing,” Hill said. “We’ve also shortened the program, to have a shorter service. Also, we allowed just four guests per student in the gym.”
“It’s different,” senior Destiny Baker said. “I wasn’t expecting to graduate so far out, I was hoping we’d graduate when we were supposed to, but I’m just happy we’re getting to graduate.”
“I’m feeling kind of nervous about this graduation,” Roper Bolin said. “We made it. We’re here. It’s 2020. We didn’t get our spring, but we made the best of what we got.”
The program included honor student speeches and a slide show of all the seniors. The commencement ceremony was the first ever in the Kenneth D. Smith Field House.
