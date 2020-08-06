Vanoss schools are back in session, making the district the first in the area to begin the 2020-2021 school year.
Vanoss High School Principal Charles Hill emphasized that the school was taking mask-wearing and social distancing very seriously in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Vanoss has adopted the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s recommendations,” Hill said Wednesday. “That is the plan we will be following.”
The plan uses specific color coding to direct schools on safety protocols: green, yellow, orange 1, orange 2 and red. Each color corresponds to a specific level of outbreak. Full details of the plan are available on the Vanoss School website, https://www.vanoss.k12.ok.us/
“For example, right now, we’re in condition yellow,” Hill said. “So under yellow, the kids are in school, masks are required, we limit visitors, things like that. When cases go up, there are different (color) conditions dependent on the conditions in this particular county. That way we are not being ruled by what’s happening all over the state, but just our local area. We adopted the state plan to the letter. We will follow it exactly as it is written.”
Three days in, Hill said school is going well so far.
“This is our third day of school,” Hill said. “Things have gone very well. We’ve had zero mask problems. The kids are genuinely happy to be here. They’ve been away from their friends for almost six months. They’re really happy to be back at school.”
Vanoss Superintendent Marjana Tharp echoed Hill’s assessment of the situation.
“Our students are wearing their masks. We are taking every safety precaution that we can to be sure that our kids will be able to stay in school. We’ve been very happy with the overall success we’ve experienced,” Tharp said Wednesday.
At Vanoss Elementary School, Principal Beth Walker reports no problems with getting younger students to keep their masks on.
“They haven’t had a problem,” Walker said of her students. “Our guidelines say there are certain times they can take them off.”
Walker commended both students and their parents.
“Our kids have stepped up,” Walker said. “Their parents have prepared them to be here, and you can tell. Even with our little ones out front, we usually have screaming and crying, but not once this week. It’s been amazing.”
Return to Learn Oklahoma
The color-coded system Vanoss has implemented is part of the state’s “Return to Learn Oklahoma” framework for reopening public schools.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education describes the program as follows:
“The Return to Learn framework is built on four categories – School Operations, Academics and Growth, Whole Child and Family Supports and School Personnel. Each includes a checklist of actions and considerations districts can review to produce optimal safety and learning outcomes, given the challenges that may arise from COVID-19. Underpinning the information is guidance from health officials including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and others, with an emphasis on districts hewing to the CDC’s recommendation that reopening protocols be layered to mitigate risk in ways that are feasible, reasonable and acceptable in local contexts.”
