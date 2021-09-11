The Vanoss School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Vanoss School Cafeteria.
Tickets can be reserved by calling the school at 580-759-2251, ext. 4, or Laura Cothren at 580-320-3412.
Please reserve by Monday, Sept. 27, so plans can be made for the correct amount of food to prepare. These plans could change if the school has to go to virtual classes because of COVID-19 case increases.
Please check with the phone numbers listed to confirm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.