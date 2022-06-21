The Vanoss School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 6 pm in the Vanoss School Cafeteria.
Tickets are $13, and can be purchased by calling the Vanoss school at 580-759-2251, or Laura Cothren at 580-320-3412.
If you want a room to meet with your class prior to the banquet, please call the school to reserve. Please reserve tickets by Monday, August 22nd so plans can be made for the correct amount of food to prepare.
