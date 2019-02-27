Members of Vanoss’ Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program held their inaugural Invitational Trap Tournament Feb. 15, hosted by the Ada Skeet and Trap Club.
Organizers say despite the cold dreariness of the day, the intermittent drizzle and a stiff north wind, 72 competitors from the schools invited showed up to compete in team and individual categories. Temperatures never got out of the 30s all day.
Hydro-Eakly came out as the first-place team in the tournament, with Eagletown finishing second. Vanoss took the final team award for third place, with scores of 196, 183 and 197.
In the individual female category, Brookelyn Kimbel of Hydro-Eakly took top honors, posting scores of 23, 18 and 19. She was followed closely by teammate Cassidy Sublett with scores of 21, 14 and 20. Kacie Collins of Eagletown followed with a third-place finish, posting 20, 22 and 19.
In the male individual division, Collin Rindal, of Vanoss, dominated the field with scores of 24, 24 and a perfect 25 to finish first-place overall. Austin Smith of Hydro-Eakly took second place with his 24, 21 and 22 scores. Adam Cable of Vanoss finished the awards by taking third place with his consistent 23, 23, 23 results.
The Vanoss OKSSSP team will next compete March 28 at Duncan Gun Club in the Southwest Regional competition, where they will try to match last year’s rookie performance and once again qualify for the state contest. There are approximately 180 schools in Oklahoma that currently field an OKSSSP (trap) shooting team. The top 16 schools each year are selected to compete in the state tournament. The Vanoss team is led by head coach Ron Akers and assistant coach Kenzie Akers and helped by volunteer assistants Tyler Rindal, Randy Bird, Mike Palmer and Kenny Booth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.