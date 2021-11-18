Brayden Cannon and Madi Dansby were named Class Homecoming King and Queen, and Alexus Belcher and Joseph Gifford were named Athletic Homecoming Queen and King Tuesday evening during homecoming ceremonies at Vanoss High School.
Vanoss homecoming royalty crowned
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for Douglas MacArthur Stewart 79, of Stonewall, OK are Mon, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Bryan Harwell will officiate the ceremony with burial at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada. Mr. Stewart passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was born April 7, 19…
ADA [ndash] Services for Glynell Meddler, 88, of Ada, are 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Criswell Funeral Home. Bro. Daniel Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. She passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home.
STONEWALL [ndash] Funeral services for Maple Hamilton, 78, of Stonewall, OK will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Stonewall First Baptist Church with the Apostle Gary Bruner officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Stonewall, OK. Mrs. Hamilton passed away in a Deni…
GUTHRIE [ndash] Darris Dean Flowers passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was born Jan. 26, 1942, to Denman Marion Flowers and Margie Gray Flowers. A Celebration of his life occurred on Oct. 9 with family and friends at his home in Guthrie, OK. Darris was especially proud to donate his bod…
