Vanoss homecoming royalty crowned

Brayden Cannon and Madi Dansby were named Class Homecoming King and Queen, and Alexus Belcher and Joseph Gifford were names Athletic Homecoming Queen and King Tuesday evening during homecoming ceremonies at Vanoss High School.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

