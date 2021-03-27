Vanoss High School senior serves as Senate page

Vanoss High School senior Logan Morris has completed a week of service as a page for Senator Greg McCortney, R-Ada. Morris served at the Capitol during the eighth week of session from March 22-25.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. They attend Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also tour the State Capitol and the Oklahoma History Center and meet with various Senate personnel to learn about the legislative process. This group of pages met with Governor Stitt and President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. Each week, they participate in a student mock legislative session called Pageville, where they get hands-on experience debating issues on the Senate floor.
Morris is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Business Professionals of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also plays baseball and is a member of the trap team. He has a hobby of bladesmithing and has a special interest in self-improvement. Morris was a volunteer for a local knife raffle that raised over $1800. He plans to continue his education and study Biosystems Engineering and Pre-Med.
Morris is the son of Vanoss resident, David Morris.
