VANOSS — Students at Vanoss High School have been moved to virtual learning after three students tested positive for COVID-19 in the span of six days.
All three were high school students. In-person classes will continue for elementary and junior high students.
According to high school principal Charles Hill, the first positive case popped up Friday.
“We had one student test positive on Friday. We did our investigation and had a group of students that had been in contact with the positive case so that group was quarantined,” Hill told The Ada News.
Hill said two more high school students were alerted of positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.
“A few more students had contact with that student and were sent home to quarantine as well,” Hill explained. “We made the decision to close the school out of an abundance of caution.”
High school students can return to classes on Sept. 14.
No decision as to whether or not the Vanoss High School baseball and softball teams will get to continue their seasons uninterrupted.
“What we’ve decided is we’re going to monitor our athletes over the holiday weekend before we make any final decisions regarding whether or not we’ll continue to play ballgames or sit out for two weeks,” Hill said.
Of course, things could change if more coronavirus cases emerge.
“As we all know, everything involving this virus could change daily. It is our goal to continue to keep you informed as quickly as possible should anything occur,” an announcement on the Vanoss Public Schools Facebook page said.
Vanoss superintendent Marjana Sharp said in a letter to “Parents, Staff and Community Members” that school officials continue to remain in close contact with the Pontotoc County Health Department and will closely follow COVID-19-related safety precautions.
“There is nothing more important to Vanoss than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” Sharp said. “I encourage everyone to remain calm and be empathetic and respectful to those affected.”
