VANOSS — The Vanoss High School girls basketball team was more than ready to return to the court. Rock Creek just happened to be the team that was in the way.
Five VHS players reached double digits and two more were knocking on the door in the Lady Wolves’ 99-18 season-opening victory Tuesday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said it was a sight for sore eyes to see the Lady Wolves in a game for the first time since last March when their trip to the Class 2A State Tournament was canceled due to panic over COVID-19.
“The kids had a lot of energy about them, especially the girls with the way things ended last year,” Hurt said following the game. “I think they were wanting to play the game when they got here this morning about 8 a.m. I was happy to see the kids back out here.”
Hurt admitted that last year’s cancellation of the state tournament — Vanoss was considered by many the favorite to bring home a gold ball — hasn’t really been brought up much during the preseason.
“Not really at all. I think that’s something that is too hard of a discussion for any of us to have. It makes you want to puke,” he said.
In the boys contest, Vanoss rolled to a 30-point lead after three quarters before settling for a 64-48 win over Rock Creek.
There were stretches in the contest where the Wolves looked like one of the top teams in Class A — Vanoss dropped down from Class 2A this season — and other stretches where they looked like a young team trying to figure out how to gel together.
“Our boys could go beat anybody on any given night and they could go lose to a lot of teams on any given night. There’s a lot of talent there, but we’re young and inexperienced,” Hurt said. “I’m trying to let them play through some of those mistakes so they can learn from them.”
GIRLS
Vanoss 99, Rock Creek 18
Vanoss scored the first 14 points of the game — including a pair of 3-pointers from Abbi Snow — and raced to leads of 20-3 and 38-5.
The Lady Wolves led 51-11 at halftime.
Rileigh Rush, who couldn’t buy a 3-pointer in the first half, sank a trio of triples in the first two minutes of the third quarter in a 12-0 VHS run that pushed the Vanoss lead to 63-11. Emily Wilson also hit a 3-pointer during that surge.
In the first half, Snow went 3-for-3 from long range and the rest of the Vanoss team was an ice-cold 1-of-17. Vanoss made eight threes over the final two quarters and Rush finished 4-for-4 over the final two quarters. She got a 3-pointer to bounce in in the second quarter and finished with 15 points for the Lady Wolves.
Vanoss led 81-14 through three quarters and post player Madi Faust swished a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the game that gave the Lady Wolves their 99th point.
Emrie Ellis, who plans to make it official and sign with the University of Arkansas later this month, finished with 18 points (16 on the first half), seven rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots for the Lady Wolves. She finished 9-of-11 from the field.
Emily Wilson followed with 16 points and had half of her points come from steals and layups.
Lizzy Simpson and Faust mostly had their way in the paint and scored 11 points apiece. Simpson also had five rebounds and three steals and Faust grabbed a game-high 10 boards.
Snow’s three threes gave her nine points and Alexus Belcher chipped in seven.
Jolie Perry and Meagan Arnold scored five points apiece for Rock Creek.
Vanoss forced 36 turnovers in the contest.
BOYS
Vanoss 64, Rock Creek 48
Senior Riley Vazquez registered a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wolves.
Vanoss jumped out to an early 14-5 lead and after a strong drive to the basket by Brayden Cannon — one of several in the first half — the Wolves had extended the gap to 24-9 at the 6:18 mark of the second quarter. Cannon scored 11 points in the first half, but made just a single free throw over the final two frames and ended with 12.
Vanoss led 40-21 at halftime and scored the first six points of the third quarter. Erik Hatton hit back-to-back baskets inside and Vazquez followed with two free throws at the 6:07 mark to put the home team ahead 46-21.
The Wolves led by as many as 33 late in the third quarter before Rock Creek finally got hot from the outside. The Mustangs hit five 3-pointers — including three from Clay Stoner — and went on a 21-2 run to close the gap to 59-45 with just 1:16 left in the game. Stoner led all scorers with 17 points.
VHS sophomore Carter Perry was hot in the first half and scored 11 of his 14 points in the first two frames. Dillon Deatherage hit a trio of 3-pointer and also hit double digits with 11 points. Hatton followed with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jaden Schafer finished with 10 points — all in the second half — to go with four rebounds and a game-best six steals for Rock Creek.
Vanoss is back in action at Stonewall Friday night.
