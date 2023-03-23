As a parent of a child who receives services from federal programs such as Title I and Title IIA at Vanoss, you have the right to be involved and provide input concerning these programs.
A meeting will be held on April 13th at 5:30 in the Elementary Conference Room to inform parents of the school’s participation in Title IA and to evaluate the effectiveness of the Title IA Parent and Family Engagement Policy and School/Compact.
Parents/guardians of Vanoss students as well as Vanoss community members are invited to attend.
