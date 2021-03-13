As a parent of a child who receives services from federal programs such as Title I, Title IIA, and Title VI at Vanoss, you have the right to give input concerning these programs.
In a continued effort to mitigate the spread of Covid 19 Vanoss Public School will not hold an in person Annual Federal Program Meeting. Video presentations will be placed on the school website and sent through the digital platform, Class Dojo, on April 9, 2021 at 5:30. Parents/Guardians are encouraged to view the video and complete the Needs Assessment Surveys by clicking the link located at the end of the presentations.
Results and feedback will be used to review the activities, expenditures and evaluate the effectiveness for Title I, Title IIA, Title IVA and Title VI Programs.
