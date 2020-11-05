The Vanoss cheerleading squad wore unusual masks Tuesday night for the Wolves' home opening basketball game against Rock Creek at the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Field House in Vanoss.
The masks featured frames that held a clear plastic shield about an inch away from each cheerleaders' face, allowing them to yell and cheer clearly in the gym.
Vanoss was the first area school to open for the fall semester, and has remained cautious about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
