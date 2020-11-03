VANOSS — The Vanoss gym will be limited to 75 percent capacity when the Wolves host Rock Creek tonight to open the 2020 high school basketball season.
High School principal Charles Hill made that announcement and other rules in a video on the Vanoss Public School official Facebook page.
Hill said school officials decided to limit the number of fans allowed in the Kenneth D. Smith Memorial Fieldhouse due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“We all want the same things. We all want things back to normal,” Hill said. “Until then, our goal No. 1 is we want kids to be safe. Goal No. 2 is we want the kids to get to play. We all want that same thing.”
Hill said doors will open at 6 p.m. tonight and tickets will be sold until the 75 percent capacity is reached.
“When we get to 75 percent capacity, we’re simply going to stop selling tickets,” he explained. “We’re going to try that for this first game and kind of use it as an experiment and see how that goes.”
Face masks will also be required inside the Vanoss gym.
“I don’t like that and I know you don’t like that. But if our goal is to keep our kids safe and allow their season to continue, we’re going to have to do what we have to do,” Hill said of the mask mandate.
Fans will also have their temperature taken at the door. Anyone who has a temperature of 100 degrees or more will not be permitted inside.
“If it was up to me, I’d be willing to let them play in an empty gym if that’s what it would take for them to get to have their season. They deserve their chance and it’s up to all of us to provide that for them,” Hill said.
A live video stream of all Vanoss home games and some away games will be available on the Vanoss Public Schools Facebook page for those that aren’t able to attend the games.
