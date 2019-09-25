The Vanoss Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the cafeteria. Tickets are $13 and may be reserved by calling Vanoss Public Schools at 580-759-2251 or 2503, or Laura Cothren at 580-320-3412. Reserving your tickets in advance is much appreciated; it sure helps in planning the amount of food needed. Please RSVP by Sept. 30.
There is an alumni basketball game beginning at 1 p.m. in the gym. The cost is $3, and children are free. Everyone is invited to come play or support your favorite player. Also, you are invited to come early and look around at our beautiful campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.