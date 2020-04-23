The decision has been made that the 15th annual Vamoosa School/community reunion on May 23 will be canceled.
We believe the uncertainty created as the COVID-19 virus spreads makes it highly unlikely a reunion in May would be in everyone’s best interest.
Please continue your prayers for our country and its leaders. These are challenging times, and our leaders have the welfare of all of us riding on their shoulders. May God bless all of you and yours.
Please stay safe and healthy in the days ahead. We will miss seeing you! But mark your calendars, as we plan on meeting on Sept. 5.
