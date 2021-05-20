Come and celebrate with your former classmates and friends at the 15th year reunion, because as they say “all good things must come to an end…nothing lasts forever.”
Due to health issues with some of the current committee members, we will be stepping down. This could be our last reunion, unless a new committee would continue this fine tradition.
We are planning another great day on the 29th with our usual activities, beginning at 9 a.m., with potluck at noon and the program to follow at 1:15 p.m. Then come down to the old skating rink in Konawa for good music and more visiting.
