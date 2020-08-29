Valley View Foundation donates $100K to Irving Center

Valley View Foundation presented a $100,000 grant to the Irving Community Center recently. The donation was intended to support the Nutritional Lunch Program ($35,000), providing nutritious meals for senior adults (fresh vegetables, fruits, etc.), the Health & Wellness Programming ($15,000), Health & Wellness Fitness & Rehabilitation Equipment ($5,000), the Wellness Room ($15,000) and transportation ($30,000).
The mission of the Irving Community Center is to provide a safe and nurturing environment to support not only the nutritional needs of the senior population, but their social, physical and health needs. One of the goals of the grant was to establish a collaboration with community partners and primary care clinicians in order to sustain the mental and physical health of senior adults enabling them to remain safely in the community and delay or prevent future health care problems or institutionalization.
The grant will fund programming at the ICC centering around wellness, nutritional support through meals and full raised vegetable and flower bed, as well as the cost of nutritious food (including fresh fruits and vegetables) and food preparation. Features of this grant at the center education will include education about health and aging, as well as general assistance with housing, finances, internet/device usage and home safety. In addition, grant monies will provide social opportunities and exercise the mind and body of otherwise underserved senior population.
Lastly, the grant will allow the Irving Community Center to promote the concept and design of the center. Over the past decade participation in senior centers has declined, especially for the younger, healthier segments of the older population, giving us cause to create more flexible and responsive models that will attract a broader range of individuals and meet a diversity of needs. Being able to provide transportations to visual and performing arts events, educational trips and memorable day outings would attract those who have shunned or avoided the center due to lack of programming that was appealing or beneficial to them. This grant will support the trainer’s education expense, purchase of educational materials, gardening supplies, exercise mats and equipment, provide transportation needs, food demonstration expenses and allow these partnerships not only to continue but thrive.
