OKLAHOMA CITY — Advocates on Wednesday said state health officials are struggling to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Black residents around the state.
To date, about 14,000 Black Oklahomans — or about 7% — of the 206,000 eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose, said Dr. Priya Samant, chief medical officer at Community Health Centers of Oklahoma. Of those, about 6,000 have received both doses.
By comparison, Samant said about 13% of white Oklahomans have received their first vaccination and about 6% have received both doses. The vaccination rate of Oklahoma’s other minority populations is about 11%, with about 6% completing their vaccinations, she said.
Community health centers have vaccinated an estimated 15% of the state’s Black population, Samant said.
“Unfortunately (since) our first shipment, we have really not received much at all,” Samant said. “We have received barely 100 (doses) here and 100 there. And that makes vaccine planning very difficult.”
Samant said they had asked for about 8,000 to 10,000 vaccines because they serve 16,000 individuals — nearly half of whom suffer from a comorbidity that makes them particularly susceptible to complications from COVID-19.
African Americans have a 1.1 times greater chance of getting COVID-19. They’re three times more likely to be hospitalized from it and twice as likely to die from it, she said.
“It is very important that we get vaccine as soon as possible into the arms of those who are ready to get it,” Samant said.
State Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, said he had one of the worst experiences of his life when he contracted COVID-19 last March. He had to be hospitalized.
Lowe, who has since recovered and recently received his first dose of the vaccine, urged public health officials to increase access to the vaccine for Oklahomans of color.
“I am calling on the talented public health leaders across the state to increase their outreach efforts to reassure people of color that the vaccine is safe and effective at mitigating the community spread of COVID-19,” he said. “In order to move forward and repair the damage caused by COVID-19, we must all work together to achieve equitable access to the vaccine.”
Advocates also said many Black Oklahomans are struggling with technology gaps. The state posts available vaccination appointments on an online portal. Those without internet access or technological savvy face seemingly insurmountable roadblocks or a lot of frustration.
Floritta Pope, planning coordinator in the State Department of Health’s minority health and health equity office, said federal supply is hampering vaccination efforts statewide. Currently, there is more demand for the vaccine than supply everywhere.
Pope said across the board white Oklahomans are more likely to receive normal vaccines compared to their racial minority counterparts.
“It can be more difficult for minority communities to access the vaccine due to transportation, financial barriers or the lack of reliable health resources,” Pope said. “Oklahoma is making a concentrated effort… to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine to all communities, making sure that Oklahomans who are Black and brown, Latinx, and live in low-income areas or (have) disabilities can actually receive this vaccine.”
Pope said she’s heard some in the Black community say they’re not taking the vaccine or plan to wait. Waiting allows the virus to continue to spread in those communities that have already been so heavily impacted by death and hospitalizations, she said.
Pope said Black Americans face a well documented history of medical mistreatment — including eugenic sterilization and the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis — that is leading to some hesitancy to get the vaccine.
“We encourage African Americans, we encourage people of color to please take an opportunity when you can to get this vaccine,” she said.
Keith Reed, the state’s deputy commissioner of health, said Tuesday that officials are closely watching the data on race that is voluntarily submitted by those who register with the state to receive a vaccine.
He said about a quarter of vaccinated Oklahomans are not reporting their race.
“We’re not satisfied that we have reached all of those communities of color,” he said. “We acknowledge that we definitely need to do better on getting to these particular communities, and we want to do that through local partnerships.”
He said improving vaccine access points in local communities would help.
That includes getting more COVID-19 doses to local pharmacies and local health care providers.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
