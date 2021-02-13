A vacant house at 227 North Johnston burned Wednesday afternoon.
“We had a homeless person who was trying to stay warm,” Joe Allen of the Ada Fire Department said. “He built a fire inside and it got out of control.”
Allen said the fire, which started around 4 p.m., took fire crews about 45 minutes to extinguish. The approximately 1000-square-foot house was unoccupied and in disrepair.
“The man was arrested,” Allen added.
“It was a vacant structure that’s been in a dilapidated condition for quite some time,” Allen said. “I guess people had been going in and out of there for quite some time trying to get warm.”
