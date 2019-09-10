The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will observe POW/MIA Recognition Day with a remembrance ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the OKC VA Medical Center, 912 NE 13th St. in Oklahoma City.
The event will take place in Chase Auditorium on the VA Medical Center’s ground floor. VA Chaplain Paul Everett is the featured speaker for the ceremony, which is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
POW/MIA Recognition Day honors veterans who were prisoners of war and veterans who are listed as missing in action. It is traditionally observed on the third Friday in September each year, and some federal agencies observe the week of the third Friday in September as POW/MIA Recognition Week.
Former POWs in OKC and the surrounding area are encouraged to contact Janita Blair, the OKC VA’s POW coordinator, at 405-456-5201.
