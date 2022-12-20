Oklahoma’s three largest public utilities said Monday they’ve taken steps to prepare for a polar cold snap that is expected to send temperatures plunging into the single digits later this week.
The National Weather Service in Norman is predicting that the low Friday could reach minus 1, but winds could send temperatures plunging anywhere from 10 to 30 degrees below zero. The high on Friday is expected to be 14. Lows are expected to hover in the single digits or teens through at least Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa, which covers eastern Oklahoma, also warned of “dangerously cold wind chill readings” of up to 20 degrees below zero and north winds up to 45 mph beginning Thursday. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 5 to minus 5.
The Tulsa office also warned that there’s a chance of “accumulating snow.”
The frigid storm system marks one of the first tests for public utilities following February 2021’s two-week winter storm, which forced utilities to buy natural gas at astronomical prices. In Oklahoma City, temperatures reached minus 14, the coldest since 1889. The state stayed below 20 degrees for almost a week straight — the longest such period in at least 60 years.
That cold snap created major challenges for the state’s energy supply as renewable sources like wind and solar dropped to nearly zero production, natural gas wells froze and compressor stations went offline. Utility companies scrambled to buy energy at skyrocketing prices.
Public utilities reported that they were forced to buy natural gas at as much as $1,200 MMBtu, a unit of measuring natural gas equivalent to a million British Thermal Units, when it had been selling for about $2 to $3 just ahead of the February 2021 two-week cold snap.
The weather event generated nearly $4.5 billion in unexpected utility expenses. Corporation commissioners determined the utility companies acted prudently when they bought gas in the period leading up to and during the storm, and later passed the bulk of the costs through to consumers. Consumers will have a fee on their monthly bills lasting several decades.
In a statement, OG&E spokesman Aaron Cooper said their team is ready to respond “to the impact of weather to the power grid” as cold temperatures and wind make their way to south central and portions of the southeastern United States.
Cooper said OG&E power plants are weatherized for winter, and pre-winter checklists of generation units were completed in November. They’ve ensured that “our fuel capacity will meet demand,” he said.
“Our continual investments in the grid help to harden it against severe weather like what we expect later this week,” he said. “Additionally, since Winter Storm Uri, we have increased our fuel storage capacity and locked in a portion of our fuel purchases.”
But he urged everyone to have a safety plan ahead of the weather, including ensuring devices are charged, gas tanks are full and blankets are stashed in vehicles.
Whitney Emerick, a spokeswoman for PSO, said in an email that the winter storm of 2021 “presented a unique set of challenges” to the state, PSO and customers.
Emerick said since that storm, PSO has increased diversification of generation resources to reduce the risk of future spikes in fuel costs and issued requests for proposals for fixed-price natural gas contracts and physical hedging ahead of this winter and made purchases accordingly.
In addition, wind facilities with “cold weather package” have been fully operational since early 2022 to reduce exposure to weather-related fuel costs spikes.
Jason Cleary, a spokesman with Oklahoma Natural Gas, said the company is prepared for the cold weather.
Cleary said in an email that the company’s work to secure natural gas started months before winter. The company bought natural gas in the summer, when prices were lower, and placed the gas in storage. Cleary said about 50% of natural gas is stored before the winter season. ONG employees are also working year-round to maintain and improve the pipeline system.
“Colder weather often means increased use of natural gas for customers,” Cleary said. “By following tips like sealing leaks around doors and windows and changing or cleaning their air filters, customers can help lessen the impact cold weather has on their monthly bills.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
