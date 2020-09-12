Ada Public Schools was given some great news from the United States Department of Agriculture on Friday.
New waivers from the USDA will allow all Ada City School district students to eat breakfast and lunch for free. The free meals will be available until further notice.
“This is a great service for our students and I hope each of you will take advantage of this tremendous opportunity,” Mike Anderson, Ada Superintendent said.
