Updated 12:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service has changed the winter storm warning to include Pontotoc County.
The Ada area braced Tuesday for winter weather that could include up to four inches of snow.
The official National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday for Ada includes, "Snow, mainly before noon. High near 32. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible."
In Oklahoma, a winter storm warning extends through a large swath of Oklahoma from northeast to southwest. The warning area is surrounded by a winter storm watch for much of the rest of the state.
This is a developing story.
