A man died Friday in a roadside accident near Latta. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on the shoulder of state Highway 1.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said a company had purchased three large work vehicles in Seminole, and were in the process of driving them to Texas when the lead vehicle experienced brake problems.
A mechanic, Rafael Sanchez Martinez, 57 of Big Lake, TX, was working on the brakes of the vehicle when the vehicle rolled. The man was crushed under the wheels and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christian said Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Mercy EMS, Ada firefighters, Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies and Chickasaw Lighthorse police also responded.
