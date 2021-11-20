Two people were seriously injured Thursday when their vehicle was struck from behind on State highway 3W near its intersection with County road 3505.
Alvin E. Arms, 73, and Ruth A. Arms, 69, both of Tecumseh, were eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup which was slowing as it approached a work zone, and was almost at a controlled stop when it was struck from behind by 2011 Ford F150 pickup, pulling a trailer, driven by Dean E. Henry, 35, of Ada. Neither Henry nor Alvaro A. Celaya, his passenger, received serious injuries.
Both Alvin and Ruth Arms were transported by Air Evac helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Alvin arms was admitted in serious condition, and Ruth Arms was admitted in critical condition.
Immediately after the collision, the Arms' vehicle departed the right side of the roadway, running through a fence, then coming to rest back near the edge of the roadway.
The incident was investigated by Trooper Alan Fortner of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F., assisted by Trooper Joshua Christian of the Traffic Homicide Unit, the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department, Mercy EMS, Oil Center Fire Department, Roff Fire Department, Ada Fire Department and Air Evac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.