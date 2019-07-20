Authorities have released more information regarding a three-vehicle collision Wednesday on state Highway 19.
Oklahoma state troopers say two vehicles were stopped on SH 19 for a funeral procession when one was struck from behind, forcing it to collide with the vehicle in front.
Records indicate a 2001 Chevrolet driven by Joseph Wheat, 32, of Latta collided with a 2005 Chrysler, driven by Britney Reeves, 19, and occupied by Hannah Myers, 19, both of Ada. Troopers say the collision caused Reeves’ vehicle to collide, in turn, with a 2000 Chevrolet driven by Jeremy Mitchell, 39, of Pontotoc County.
Wheat, Reeves and Myers were transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, where Wheat was admitted with leg injuries. Reeves and Myers were treated and released. Mitchell was not injured.
Troopers attribute the collision to “inattention.” Records indicate all parties were wearing seat belts.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Ada Police Department, Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers with their investigation of the collision.
